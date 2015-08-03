After coming off a winning season last year, the Riverside Panthers are getting ready for the 2015 season with practice starting a couple of weeks ago. With one scrimmage behind them and another this Friday at Jackson South Side, the Panthers will head to Chester County for their annual jamboree to kick off the season.

The Panthers graduated a few offensive linemen last year that had some valuable experience along with a couple of running backs that helped turn some games around for the Panthers. But Riverside has a lot of young linemen ready to fill the void as depth looks to be a positive.

The interior line looks to be Johnson Finley, Rylan White, Brandon White, Jay Brasher, Jon Mack Creasy and Nathan Lott with Hunter Middleton, Caleb White and Avery Yarbro getting some snaps as well. The running backs will feature a trio mostly with Caleb McCullers, Lane Woods and Chance Lott carrying the load. Tight ends will be Gatlin Crawley, Braden Lott and Shane Welch. Wide receivers will have to do their part this year and Mason Stokes, Kyle Roach,and Cannon Duke will be hauling in most of the passes with Spencer Odle getting some time as well. In the running package, Seth Montgomery will play some fullback along with Duke, Woods and C. Lott. Handling the snaps will be Drake Smith.

Smith is coming off a great 2014 season where he broke the Riverside single season passing record in just his sophomore year. He threw for over 1,700 yards. Offensive coordinator Scott Courtney said, “He was our MVP last season and obviously we are going to lean on him more this season.” Coach Jeff Robertson added, “Drake is a special athlete and will be even better this year. His footwork, arm and athleticism is even more improved and we look for good things to come from him this season.” He continued, “Our line is young, but athletic. We have receivers that can catch the ball and once we find our running back everything will fall in place.” Smith commented, “I feel like we can put big numbers on the board once our offense clicks. We have a lot of work to do because there are a lot of guys who are young and haven’t played many downs yet. But that will come in time. We’re going to throw the ball quite a bit this year because we lost two running backs from last year. But I have high expectations for our offense this year.” Courtney finished, “I feel like we can be pretty good if we play hard and execute. If we do the little things and stay healthy everything will be alright.”